Williams Rotary to hold raffle in lieu of auction

Rotarians gather to show various auction items during their 2017 Western Auction. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: November 17, 2020 11:21 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Williams Rotary Club is hosting a non-event for its 21st annual Western Auction.

“This year we will not be able to get together for an in-person dinner, auction and raffles. Instead, we are holding a non-event exceptional fundraiser,” the club stated.

Proceeds from the Western Auction fundraiser have been used toward local scholarships and community support, including WEMS KinderCamp.

Currently, club members are selling non-event dinner tickets for $40 each and are offering a 50/50 raffle for $20 each or six tickets for $100 (winners will split the 50 percent pot: 25, 15 and 10 percent) and will offer raffle items at $5 each or 5 tickets for $20. For a $40 donation, donors receive a $20 gift certificate to use at participating Williams restaurants.

“We are not sure yet whether we will have an online auction, but for now we believe these ticket sales will bring funds for our scholarships,” the club stated.

Tickets are sold by members of Williams Rotary Club.

More information is available Patricia Helgeson at (928) 699-8954.

