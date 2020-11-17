Williams Gingerbread House a must see
Williams residents Greg and Melinda McClure invite the community to drive by their life sized Gingerbread House on 1099 Allston Way in Williams this holiday season.
Gingerbread house
Location: 1099 Allston Way, Williams.
The McClures have been adding holiday decorations to their home annually since 2013.
The Gingerbread House features over 100,000 lights and counting, four-feet tall gingerbread men, ten-feet tall candy canes and so much more. Although, none of it is actually edible it is truly a sight to see.
The McClure’s will be lighting the Gingerbread House for the holiday season on Thanksgiving evening. Feel free to drive by, bring the family and check it out. The house will stay lit at night through the new year as long as all viewers respect the home, social distancing and the McClure’s privacy.
