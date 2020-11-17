State tournament march: Vikings beat St. David; head to semifinals against Superior
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings (4-1) football team cruised past St. David, 38-20, in the quarterfinals of the 1A State football tournament Nov. 13.
The Vikings and Tigers sprung into action early as both teams recorded two touchdowns to leave the first quarter tied at 14.
The second quarter was again close, with the teams scoring a touchdown apiece as the teams headed to the lockerroom tied at 20.
After half-time, the Vikings plunged ahead scoring one touchdown in the third quarter and two in the fourth to take the win.
Quarterback Zain Grantham completed six of 12 passes for 151 yards. Drew Logan led the Vikings with three touchdowns — recording three receptions for 131 yards, and carrying the ball six times for 37 yards.
Jesse Sagor carried the ball 18 times for 73 yards, scoring one touchdown. Luis Lara also had a touchdown.
The Vikings, who are ranked second in the 1A conference behind Mogollon (6-0), will face Superior (5-0) in a semifinal game Nov. 20.
The Vikings beat Superior 35-20, in the 2019 1A State Championship title game, and 57-14 in the 2017 title game.
Mogollon (5-1) is favored to beat Bagdad in the other state semifinal game Nov. 21. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Williams-Superior game.
Lady Vikings
The Lady Vikes entered the 1A State tournament ranked sixth with a 14-2 record. They beat North Valley Christian Academy 3-0 (6-24, 25-13, 25-22) to advance to the quartfinals against Tempe Prep.
Tempe Prep handled the game, beating the Vikings 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-23), to end the Viking’s season.
Tempe Prep lost to St. David in the semifinals. St. David continued to the finals where they claimed a repeat state championship, their ninth state championshp trophy.
