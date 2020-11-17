A new look for St. Johns
Originally Published: November 17, 2020 11:19 a.m.
After many years of pulling weeds and trying to keep the church’s landscape neat, church members took up old fabric and pea gravel and began anew in November.
St. Johns Episcopal-Lutheran Church is located at 202 West Grant Avenue in Williams.
