OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Nov. 19
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Kaibab Forest Christmas tree permits available now

Originally Published: November 17, 2020 11:49 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Kaibab National Forest will begin selling Christmas tree permits through Recreation.gov. Permit holders will be allowed to cut Nov. 16 through Dec. 24.

A total of 2,500 permits will be available for purchase through the Recreation.gov webpage for Kaibab National Forest Christmas Trees, which also lists details about designated cutting areas, maps, dates, and sizes of trees that may be cut. Five hundred permits will be designated for cutting areas on the Tusayan Ranger District, while the North Kaibab and Williams District will each have 1,000 permits available.

Permits are limited to one per household and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out. Each permit costs $15 per tree. Permits designated for the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts will be good for one tree each. For the North Kaibab Ranger District, up to five trees may be purchased on a single permit. A processing fee will be applied to each transaction.

When purchasing an online permit, it is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.

Fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas Tree through the Every Kid Outdoors Program by entering their pass ID on Recreation.gov. For additional information about the initiative and how to obtain a pass, visit www.everykidoutdoors.gov.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State