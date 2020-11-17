Investigation continues in October school bus crash

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After nearly one month, a toxicology report for a Williams school bus driver has yet to be completed.

“No, the toxicology has not come back yet,” said Jon Paxton, a spokesman for Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Hoag was being investigated by the sheriff’s office after the school bus he was driving left the roadway and went into a ditch Oct. 19.

Several children received minor injuries and Hoag was arrested for suspicion of impairment at the time of the accident. However, family members of the driver stated that Hoag was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center following his arrest where he underwent medical evaluation for a possible stroke.

The bus was picking up students before school and 16 elementary age children were on the bus at the time of the collision, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Minor injuries were sustained by several of the children on the bus, two of whom were transported by Life Line Medical ground transport to Flagstaff Medical Center for evaluation.

The bus did not sustain damage in the accident.

Following the incident, CCSO said blood toxicology results would need to be processed to determine if Hoag was impaired at the time of the incident.

WUSD Superintendent Rick Honsinger released a statement advising the community that the school was aware of the situation and awaiting results from the toxicology tests.

Honsinger asked parents to be patient until the investigation was complete.

“I can assure you that the driver will not be driving for the school until this is all cleared up, which might take awhile,” he said. “This is also not a time to jump to conclusions. We will let law enforcement and the medical experts do their work and make decisions when we know the facts.”