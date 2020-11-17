Investigation continues in October school bus crash
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After nearly one month, a toxicology report for a Williams school bus driver has yet to be completed.
“No, the toxicology has not come back yet,” said Jon Paxton, a spokesman for Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Hoag was being investigated by the sheriff’s office after the school bus he was driving left the roadway and went into a ditch Oct. 19.
Several children received minor injuries and Hoag was arrested for suspicion of impairment at the time of the accident. However, family members of the driver stated that Hoag was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center following his arrest where he underwent medical evaluation for a possible stroke.
The bus was picking up students before school and 16 elementary age children were on the bus at the time of the collision, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Minor injuries were sustained by several of the children on the bus, two of whom were transported by Life Line Medical ground transport to Flagstaff Medical Center for evaluation.
The bus did not sustain damage in the accident.
Following the incident, CCSO said blood toxicology results would need to be processed to determine if Hoag was impaired at the time of the incident.
WUSD Superintendent Rick Honsinger released a statement advising the community that the school was aware of the situation and awaiting results from the toxicology tests.
Honsinger asked parents to be patient until the investigation was complete.
“I can assure you that the driver will not be driving for the school until this is all cleared up, which might take awhile,” he said. “This is also not a time to jump to conclusions. We will let law enforcement and the medical experts do their work and make decisions when we know the facts.”
- Good Earth relocates saw mill from Williams to Bellemont with purchase of warehouse
- First snowstorm blows into Grand Canyon
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National Park
- 4 WUSD students, 2 staff test positive for COVID-19
- Forest Service seeks input on proposed pozzolan mining near Parks
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- As virus surges, no mask mandates planned by Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley mayors
- Obituary: Anne Bruce Pickens
- Six current COVID cases reported for Williams, 10 cases in 86046 zip code
- Suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National Park
- Flagstaff seeks public input on new name for Agassiz Street
- On Arizona’s rotten fish list: Wildlife managers try incentivized harvesting to reduce brown trout population at Lee’s Ferry
- Children sustain minor injuries, driver arrested after Williams school bus leaves roadway
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Good Earth relocates saw mill from Williams to Bellemont with purchase of warehouse
- Williams could see 5 to 9 inches of snow this weekend
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Donald Trump Jr. holds Native American rally in Williams
- First snowstorm blows into Grand Canyon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: