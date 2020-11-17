OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Nov. 19
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 update: Active cases in Williams at two, 14 in zip code

Testing for COVID-19 is conducted via a nasal swab or saliva. (Adobe Stock)

Testing for COVID-19 is conducted via a nasal swab or saliva. (Adobe Stock)

Originally Published: November 17, 2020 11:06 a.m.

As of Nov. 16, there are two active cases of COVID-19 in the city of Williams and 14 reported cases in the 86046 zip code.

There have been a cumulative total of 122 cases within the 86046 zip code since the initial spread of the virus in Arizona in early spring, according to Coconino County officials.

Active cases are removed from the list after 14 days, the time experts believe the virus is no longer present.

Ash Fork currently has 1-5 cases recorded since March. Grand Canyon Village has recorded 70, and Parks has 19.

The Navajo Nation has reinstated a three-week stay-at-home lockdown from Nov. 16- Dec. 6. The Navajo Nation COVID-19 cases have recently spiked across the reservation, causing concern.

The lockdown includes all executive branch government offices, with the exception of essential employees, calls for all schools to close temporarily and go to online learning and declared ‘red status’ for all businesses, which requires new safety measures.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State