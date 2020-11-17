COVID-19 update: Active cases in Williams at two, 14 in zip code

As of Nov. 16, there are two active cases of COVID-19 in the city of Williams and 14 reported cases in the 86046 zip code.

There have been a cumulative total of 122 cases within the 86046 zip code since the initial spread of the virus in Arizona in early spring, according to Coconino County officials.

Active cases are removed from the list after 14 days, the time experts believe the virus is no longer present.

Ash Fork currently has 1-5 cases recorded since March. Grand Canyon Village has recorded 70, and Parks has 19.

The Navajo Nation has reinstated a three-week stay-at-home lockdown from Nov. 16- Dec. 6. The Navajo Nation COVID-19 cases have recently spiked across the reservation, causing concern.

The lockdown includes all executive branch government offices, with the exception of essential employees, calls for all schools to close temporarily and go to online learning and declared ‘red status’ for all businesses, which requires new safety measures.