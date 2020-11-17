Community calendar: week of Nov. 18

Christmas Parade applications available

The annual 2020 Williams Christmas Light Parade now has applications available. This year's theme is "Hometown STRONG Christmas." Application are available at the Williams-Grand Canyon News office, 118 S. 3rd Street or from the Williams Visitor Center, 200 W. Railroad Avenue or by email at pimi.bennett@yahoo.com or cheimenz@williamsnews.com.

Gift boxes for soldiers

Several volunteers are continuing Dorothy Miller's project to distribute Christmas gift boxes to soldiers. Anyone interested in having a box sent to an active servicemember can submit names by contacting Viki at (928)635-1420 or Norma at (928)635-4644.

Operation Christmas Child

Those who would like to participate in Operation Christmas Child can pack a shoebox and drop it off at Old Trails True Value in Williams. More information is available at the display at the front of the store.

Senior Center thrift store reopens

The Senior Thrift Store is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - noon and 12:30 -2 p.m. Donations are being accepted for resale items only.