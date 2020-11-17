Classical guitarist Maja Radovanlija to perform in Williams Nov. 24
Claissical guitarist Maja Radovanlija will perform at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse in Williams Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
Born in Belgrade, Serbia, Radovanlija has been playing guitar since the age of nine.
Radovanlija completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of Belgrade and received her masters and doctor of music at Jacobs School of Music, Indiana University. During her studies, she won several prizes at international guitar competitions in Serbia and Bulgaria. Since then, she has performed frequently as a solo and chamber musician, touring European countries, Middle-east and North Africa. Radovanlija’s interests include musical genres beyond classical, such as traditional Balkan music, jazz, experimental, and improvised music.
As graduate student at Indiana University, Radovanlija won second prize at a Latin-American music competition and was included on two compilation CDs produced by the Latin-American Music Center. During her studies, she often performed new music for guitar, including pieces written by Don Freund and Aaron Travors. Her interests in guitar repertoire include wide range of music, from early music (baroque guitar) to contemporary/experimental music.
More information or to book a ticket in advance, call (928) 433-5889.
- Good Earth relocates saw mill from Williams to Bellemont with purchase of warehouse
- First snowstorm blows into Grand Canyon
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National Park
- 4 WUSD students, 2 staff test positive for COVID-19
- Forest Service seeks input on proposed pozzolan mining near Parks
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- As virus surges, no mask mandates planned by Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley mayors
- Obituary: Anne Bruce Pickens
- Six current COVID cases reported for Williams, 10 cases in 86046 zip code
- Suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National Park
- Flagstaff seeks public input on new name for Agassiz Street
- On Arizona’s rotten fish list: Wildlife managers try incentivized harvesting to reduce brown trout population at Lee’s Ferry
- Children sustain minor injuries, driver arrested after Williams school bus leaves roadway
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Good Earth relocates saw mill from Williams to Bellemont with purchase of warehouse
- Williams could see 5 to 9 inches of snow this weekend
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Donald Trump Jr. holds Native American rally in Williams
- First snowstorm blows into Grand Canyon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: