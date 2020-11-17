AIA considers postponing winter season to January

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) has made a recommendation to its executive board for consideration of postponing the start of the winter sports season.

AIA Executive Director David Hines will meet with state health and education officials this week regarding the rising infection and positivity rates around Arizona. The information and statistics gathered at this meeting will be shared with the executive board at a meeting yet to be determined for a vote. The recommendation is to have the competition season begin sometime in January with the two weeks of mandatory AIA practice to take place before competition can begin.

Practice for winter season sports had begun on Nov. 9 for the counties, districts and schools that meet metrics to allow for a permissible start. As of now those schools may continue to practice until further notice.

