Wed, Nov. 11
Tusayan to distribute Thanksgiving meals, asks residents to sign up online

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 11, 2020 10:31 a.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. – The town of Tusayan is planning a Thanksgiving dinner food distribution for residents of Tusayan, and employees of Tusayan businesses.

The distribution will include a turkey (or turkey breast), veggies, sides and rolls.

The town is currently asking those interested to complete a form for the town in order for them to get an idea of how many families and individuals would utilize this service.

The deadline to complete the form is Nov. 15.

More information is available from the town of Tusayan at https://spiritofthecanyon.com/tusayan-thanksgiving/ or by calling (928) 638-9909.

