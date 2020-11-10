WUSD to hold special meeting tonight following recent COVID cases

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Williams Unified School District Governing Board is holding a special meeting to discuss the possibility of temporarily reverting to remote instruction following the recent cases of COVID-19 among staff and students.

The meeting is expected to draw a crowd and will be held at the Williams Elementary-Middle School auditorium at 6 p.m., Nov. 10.

Anyone wishing to attend will need to social distance and wear a mask.

For those wanting to observe from home, the district will stream the meeting through Zoom at the following link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/75199176610?pwd=RUVSS21MS1pKSzFHbWREK1dSYmNqQT09