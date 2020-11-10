OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Nov. 11
Weather  31.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

WUSD to hold special meeting tonight following recent COVID cases

Williams Elementary-Middle School. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

Williams Elementary-Middle School. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 10, 2020 1:58 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Williams Unified School District Governing Board is holding a special meeting to discuss the possibility of temporarily reverting to remote instruction following the recent cases of COVID-19 among staff and students.

The meeting is expected to draw a crowd and will be held at the Williams Elementary-Middle School auditorium at 6 p.m., Nov. 10.

Anyone wishing to attend will need to social distance and wear a mask.

For those wanting to observe from home, the district will stream the meeting through Zoom at the following link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/75199176610?pwd=RUVSS21MS1pKSzFHbWREK1dSYmNqQT09

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State