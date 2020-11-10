OFFERS
Tusayan town council announces meeting schedules for 2021

Tusayan Town Hall is located at 845 Mustang Drive in Tusayan. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Lo Frisby, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 10, 2020 12:07 p.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. – As part of an effort to review and update town hall policies, the Tusayan Town Council recently passed a resolution that provides a “normalized” schedule for regular and special meetings for the upcoming year.

Regular meetings will continue to be held the second Wednesday of each month. Special meetings will be held the fourth Wednesday of each month. According to the resolution, special meetings in holiday months may be canceled or moved if unneeded or to accommodate scheduling needs.

At regular meetings, the council typically discuss planning and objectives (agenda items), in which the public are invited to provide feedback during a designated time period. Special meetings are held in order to discuss specific business which cannot wait until the next scheduled regular meeting.

Meetings are open to the public with limited seating because of COVID-19. Meetings can also be attended via a zoom access link, which is available as part of a virtual agenda document. The documents can be accessed at https://tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes/. Meetings are typically posted a week in advance and include a starting time, typically 3 p.m.

More information is available from the town of Tusayan at tusayan-az.gov.

