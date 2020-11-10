Tight rope balance: Grand Canyon teams train at Hermits Road
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Those traveling on Hermit Road in Grand Canyon National Park last week may have noticed ropes strung across a section of the Canyon, and perhaps some folks dangling from those lines. This was part of highline training conducted by the National Park Service.
According to the park, highline training develops skills that are useful for technical rope rescue teams at Grand Canyon.
“Often times, the best way to get to something or someone over the edge is by descending the cliffs above,” the park stated. “Other times, it may be easier to hike a trail to provide assistance. Either way, our search and rescue team is highly-trained and ready to assist at a moment’s notice.”
Highlines provide access to crevasses or slot canyons that would be otherwise difficult to access. During the process, ropes are secured on either side of the Canyon — safety practices are put in place to ensure redundancy of the ropes system. Rangers are then lowered down into the Canyon from the middle of the highline to practice accessing a patient below.
“The Grand Canyon Emergency Services team trains hard to provide efficient and timely responses to our visitors and keep their skills sharp,” the park stated.
Information provided by NPS
- On Arizona’s rotten fish list: Wildlife managers try incentivized harvesting to reduce brown trout population at Lee’s Ferry
- Suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National Park
- Williams could see 5 to 9 inches of snow this weekend
- More wind turbines on the horizon north of Williams?
- Metrics not met: Remote learning continues at Flagstaff Unified School District schools
- August trial set for airman charged in Flagstaff killing
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Letter: A performing arts center for Williams?
- Business beat: Builder brings foam construction to northern Arizona
- Suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National Park
- Flagstaff seeks public input on new name for Agassiz Street
- Donald Trump Jr. hosts Native Americans for Trump rally in Williams
- Domestic violence conviction leads to ban at Grand Canyon National Park
- On Arizona’s rotten fish list: Wildlife managers try incentivized harvesting to reduce brown trout population at Lee’s Ferry
- Obituary: Lorenzo Rodriguez
- Children sustain minor injuries, driver arrested after Williams school bus leaves roadway
- Man dies in fall at Glen Canyon Dam Overlook, crews find remains of another body
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Donald Trump Jr. holds Native American rally in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: