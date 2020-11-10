Hermit Road reopens to private vehicles Dec. 1

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Between March 1 and Nov. 30, Hermit Road can only be accessed by the free Hermit Road shuttle bus or by foot, bicycle or commercial bus tour.

Starting Dec. 1, Hermit Road will reopen to private vehicles. Hermit Road is open to private vehicles only during the months of December, January and February.

Hermit Road is approximately 7 miles one way. The road starts at the west end of Grand Canyon Village and takes visitors to Hermits Rest and the Hermits Rest Trailhead. There are nine Canyon overlooks along the way.

Hermit Road can also be accessed by the park’s free shuttle bus or by walking or biking.

Walking

Hermit Road Route shuttle buses allow hikers to hop on and off as they walk the Canyon Rim Trail. Visitors can get off at one stop, enjoy a scenic walk along the rim, and then get back on the bus at the next stop. Those wanting a longer walk can carry a daypack with food and water, ride the shuttle bus out to Hermits Rest, then day hike the Canyon Rim Trail the eight miles back to Grand Canyon Village.

Cycling

Those interested in cycling can ride their bicycle along Hermit Road and the Greenway Trail to Hermits Rest. Visitors may use their own bicycle or rent one from Bright Angel Bicycles, near Grand Canyon Visitor Center.

Buses have front racks that can accommodate two or three bicycles, with wheels 16 inches or larger. Cyclists must load and unload their bicycles.

Shuttles

Limited shuttle service is available at Grand Canyon National Park after service were suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shuttle busses schedules were significantly modified with safety precautions in place, which included limiting shuttle capacity to 15 passengers and requiring face masks/covering.

Hand sanitizer was made available to passengers. While on the shuttle, passengers must follow all CDC and public health physical distancing guidelines when in line and on the bus

Sidewalk decals, tape and signage have also been installed at bus stops to promote physical distancing and buses undergo daily cleaning according to CDC and public health guidance

Currently, the Hermit Rest shuttle service is available Sept. 5- Nov. 30