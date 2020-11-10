OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Nov. 10
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

First snowstorm blows into Grand Canyon

Fresh snow blankets the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park Nov. 9. (Photo/NPS)

Fresh snow blankets the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park Nov. 9. (Photo/NPS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 10, 2020 12:17 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Around four inches of snow fell overnight in Grand Canyon Village Nov. 9.

Roads and footpaths were snow-packed and icy early in the morning and visitors were asked to use caution.

photo

Grand Canyon Village received four inches of snow Nov. 9. (Photo/NPS)

photo

Phantom Ranch, located at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, gets a light dusting of snow Nov. 9. (Photo/NPS)

photo

Snow falls on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. (Photo/NPS)

photo

Grand Canyon's South Rim receives several inches of fresh snow. (Photo/NPS)

“We’re expecting partly sunny conditions today, with a high near 34 F,°” the park stated on Facebook Nov. 9.

State Route 67 on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is currently closed because of severe winter weather. All areas on the North Rim, including the North Kaibab Trailhead and scenic roads are closed until further notice as a result of a winter storm. Travel to the Kaibab Plateau is not advised.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State