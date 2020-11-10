First snowstorm blows into Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Around four inches of snow fell overnight in Grand Canyon Village Nov. 9.

Roads and footpaths were snow-packed and icy early in the morning and visitors were asked to use caution.

“We’re expecting partly sunny conditions today, with a high near 34 F,°” the park stated on Facebook Nov. 9.

State Route 67 on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is currently closed because of severe winter weather. All areas on the North Rim, including the North Kaibab Trailhead and scenic roads are closed until further notice as a result of a winter storm. Travel to the Kaibab Plateau is not advised.