COVID-19 cases at 65 in Canyon, flu shots available

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Grand Canyon National Park is open, however visitors must use the South Entrance near the town of Tusayan to enter and exit the park.

The East Entrance to the park at Desert View remains closed because of COVID-19 lockdowns on the neighboring Navajo Nation.

Grand Canyon cases

As of Nov. 9, there wer 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the 86023 (Grand Canyon/Tusayan) zip code.

There were 5,565 confirmed cases in Coconino County and 144 deaths and in Arizona, there were 254,764 confirmed cases and deaths 6,109.

COVID testing

The Grand Canyon Clinic continues to offer COVID testing on Wednesdays from 2-3 p.m. and can provide testing anytime during clinic hours if a healthcare provider feels a patient needs to be tested.

Testing is available at Fort Tuthill in Flagstaff, Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8a.m. – noon (saliva testing and nasal swab testing are available Monday – Friday, only saliva testing is available on Saturdays). More information and to find out how to sign up at the Coconino county website at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.

Additional saliva testing is also available at the NAU Fieldhouse in Flagstaff. Testing is available from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday until Nov. 24. More information is available at nau.edu/jacks-are-back/testing/.

Flu shots

Grand Canyon Clinic currently has flu shots, please call and make an appointment. The cost is $25. North Country will also bill insurances. If you do not have insurance, you can pay for the shot at a later time.

Local employers can call the Grand Canyon Clinic and arrange for flu shot clinics for their staff. Call Clinic Manager Fanny Reyes Fernandez for more information.

The Coconino County Health Department is offering drive-up and walk-up flu vaccination clinics at their King Street location every Friday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and every other Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. No appointment is required. The cost is $30. The Health Department will bill your insurance. No one will be denied service because of an inability to pay. Pharmacies, including Walgreens, Safeway and Target, will also administer flu shots.

North Rim employees can get flu shots in Kanab, Page, or St. George at medical centers, Walgreen’s, Safeway, Walmart and other pharmacies. The Southwest Utah Public Health Department, which has offices in Kanab and St. George, will soon have flu shots available. The cost is $20 or they will bill your insurance.

Flu symptoms can be similar to COVID-19 symptoms.

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Grand Canyon National Park has increased recreational access for the South Rim and river trips.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Information provided by NPS