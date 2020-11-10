OFFERS
Coconino County, National Forests lift fire restrictions
BLM lifts restrictions across the state

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 10, 2020 5 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County, Coconino National Forest and Kaibab National Forest announced Nov. 10 that fire restrictions have been lifted.

This includes restrictions on private lands in the unincorporated areas of Coconino County.

The current closure on Bill Williams Mountain will remain in place at this time, however, KNF is developing a reduced closure that allows as much access as possible while continuing to provide for public safety. Details of this change will be distributed when the closure is updated.

“Although fire danger has decreased, safety hazards still exist on Bill Williams Mountain while fuels reduction and forest restoration operations occur on the steep slopes, which is expected to continue through the season as conditions allow,” the forest stated.

Fire managers have been evaluating conditions regularly since restrictions were implemented earlier this summer. While the forecast for the next several weeks includes dry weather and unseasonably higher temperatures, the recent precipitation and generally colder weather has helped reduce fire danger.

The public is urged to help prevent human-caused wildfires by ensuring campfires are fully extinguished – cold to the touch – before leaving them unattended. Abandoning a campfire is prohibited all year round.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will lift fire restrictions on all BLM-managed public lands in Arizona effective Nov. 11.

Prescott National Forest has also lifted fire restrictions effective Nov. 11.

Fire restrictions and closures for Kaibab National Forest is available at Kaibab National Forest Alerts and Notices webpage.

Fire restrictions and closures for Coconino National Forest is available here at the forest website.

