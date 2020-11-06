Williams could see 5 to 9 inches of snow this weekend

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The warm fall weather will disappear this weekend as significant snowfall and cooler temperatures are on the way to the high country of Arizona, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

Williams and Flagstaff can expect to see 5 to 9 inches of total snowfall Saturday and Sunday.

A series of storms began to roll into northern Arizona Friday, as skies darkened and wind picked up.

Strong southwest winds are expected Saturday, Nov. 6, with the strongest winds in the northeast part of the state. A wind advisory is in effect for Saturday through Sunday, with wind speeds expected to be from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph.

Precipitation will arrive Saturday morning, possibly as rain, and change to snow in the evening. There will be a brief respite from the snow on Sunday morning, before a second cold front arrives late Sunday. Temperatures on Saturday will be around 53 degrees Fahrenheit for the high and 26 for the low.

Chance of precipitation on Saturday is 80 percent, with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

The greatest sow impacts arrive on Sunday evening, beginning with light showers on Sunday morning, with winds from 16 to 21 mph. By Sunday evening, the chance of precipitation is 90 percent as a larger storm arrives with accumulation of 3 to 5 inches of snow possible. The high will be around 37 degrees, with a low of 21.

On Monday, the storm begins to clear out with a 40 percent chance of snow showers in the morning with up to an inch possible. The high will be about 35 degrees and the low around 12. The wind chill will make cold temperatures dangerous for those without proper shelter.

Cold temperatures will stick around throughout the rest of the week as highs hover in the low 40s and lows in the teens.

Snowfall for northern Arizona:

Doney Park 4 to 6 inches

Flagstaff 4 to 8 inches

Forest Lakes 5 to 9 inches

Fredonia 1 to 2 inches

Grand Canyon S. Rim 4 to 6 inches

Jacob Lake 4 to 8 inches

Grand Canyon N. Rim 6 to 10 inches

Sedona 0 to 1 inch

Valle 3 to 5 inches

Williams 5 to 9 inches