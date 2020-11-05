OFFERS
Arizona reports 2,135 COVID cases, most since Aug. 1

Stock photo

Stock photo

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 5, 2020 9:28 a.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — As of Nov. 5, Arizona reported 2,135 additional coronavirus cases, the most since Aug. 1, as related hospitalizations and rates of cases, deaths and positive test results continued to increase.

The state Department of Health Service reported 28 additional deaths from the coronavirus outbreak as the statewide totals increased to 252,768 cases and 28 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

"With COVID-19 cases increasing, it is more important than ever for Arizonans to stay home from school or work when they are sick," the department said on Twitter.

Dr. Cara Christ, the department's director, has warned of a rise in coronavirus infections due to family and other social gatherings — particularly during Thanksgiving.

Arizona was a national hot spot in June and July but conditions improved in August and September before COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations gradually increased during October.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona continued to increase, a trend seen since late September.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19, which on Tuesday topped 1,000 for the first time since late August, reached 1,100 on Wednesday, with 254 in intensive-care beds.

Meanwhile, seven-day rolling averages for Arizona for new daily cases, daily deaths and testing positivity increased over the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press.,

The rolling average for daily new cases went from 897 on Oct. 21 to 1,353 on Nov. 4 while the average for daily deaths went from 11.7 to 22 and the average for testing positivity went from 9.2 to 11.7 percent.

