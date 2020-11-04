Letter: A performing arts center for Williams?

My name is George Fledge and I am a developer for a project which involves the conversion of a portion of the old school in Williams at 209 W. Sheridan.

In a recent conversation with the owner of the school and the mayor of Williams, I shared the opinion that the former basketball court area and adjacent spaces which are currently open, would best be utilized as a performance center. I am convinced that this is the highest and best use of the property and at the same time can be a unique and special addition to the residents of the Williams area, and to travelers on the way to the Grand Canyon.

The blueprints for doing this are not a mystery. They include converting the open space by building a stage area along with adjacent dressing rooms. This leaves a very large area that would allow seating and other forms of group meetings, even on a social distancing basis.

The practical elements of this project allow the plan to be implemented in one of several ways. One of the ways involves a large participation in this project by local residents. From the very beginning, the planning of what can be accomplished and subsequently what the space and facilities can be utilized for, are all topics which can be determined by either a private developer, or by a committee comprised of interested townspeople and existing entities such as schools and colleges.

An open meeting will be held at the school house on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at the school. I invite your attendance, participation and input. Since the proposed uses include educational, I especially encourage teachers and administrators from the area to attend.

To attend, please send an email to lbl777@gmail.com with your name for the guest list. If needed, further details will be provided via return email.

George Fledzinskas

Rio Rico, Arizona