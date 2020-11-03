Grand Canyon Youth offers virtual River Tales Nov. 7

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Grand Canyon Youth will hold its annual fundraising event virtually Nov. 7.

River Tales: An Evening of Adventure Storytelling will feature authors Annette McGivney and Christa Sadler, as well as Grand Canyon Youth alumni. Stories will focus on the theme of adventure in the outdoors.

“We are excited to feature well-known authors as well as provide a forum for new storytellers with this event. We’re aiming to provide connection and inspiration that viewers can enjoy from the comfort of their homes during this challenging year,” said Emma Wharton, Executive Director of Grand Canyon Youth.

Grand Canyon Youth (GCY) is a Flagstaff-based nonprofit organization that provides educational outdoor experiences for young people from Northern Arizona and beyond. GCY cancelled all expeditions and moved to virtual programming in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our staff is working hard on creative solutions to the current challenges,” Wharton said. “We are looking forward to once again providing the connections to nature and community that young people need more than ever right now.”

Funds raised during the event help sustain GCY and support planning for a return to river operations that serve youth. This year, River Tales is replacing GCY’s long-standing annual silent auction and film festival, River & Reels. Wharton said she hopes that the 600 plus people who typically attend that event will tune in and donate.

“We know people look forward to our Rivers & Reels event every year, and while this is certainly different, we’re hopeful that our community will respond to this new format with enthusiasm and generosity,” she said.

River Tales is free; however, advance registration is required in order to receive the private link to the livestream, and donations are encouraged. More information and registration are available at gcyouth.org/rivertales.