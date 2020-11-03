Grand Canyon half marathon Nov. 7

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — On Nov. 7, visitors and residents can expect to see runners hit the trail during the annual Grand Canyon Trail Half Marathon in Tusayan.

The run is capped at 200 people. This is a virtual and in-person race. The 13.1 mile trail loops through the beautiful forest and high desert of the Kaibab National Forest south of Grand Canyon.

The race is self-supported, so runners will need to bring their own recovery products including water and nutrition. Tusayan Fire District will be offering aid and will be on standby in case of emergencies.

Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau Manager Sarah Russell said this marathon helps support the local economy.

“The half marathon brings people to the area,” she said. “That brings valuable tourism dollars to the area and helps support the businesses here.”

Winners will receive Grand Canyon and Tusayan affiliated prizes.

More information is available from the Chamber at https://grandcanyoncvb.org/