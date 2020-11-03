OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Nov. 04
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon half marathon Nov. 7

Runners take off from the starting line during the annual Grand Canyon half marathon in Tusayan May 9. Photo/Cris Acosta

Runners take off from the starting line during the annual Grand Canyon half marathon in Tusayan May 9. Photo/Cris Acosta

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 3, 2020 2:16 p.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — On Nov. 7, visitors and residents can expect to see runners hit the trail during the annual Grand Canyon Trail Half Marathon in Tusayan.

The run is capped at 200 people. This is a virtual and in-person race. The 13.1 mile trail loops through the beautiful forest and high desert of the Kaibab National Forest south of Grand Canyon.

The race is self-supported, so runners will need to bring their own recovery products including water and nutrition. Tusayan Fire District will be offering aid and will be on standby in case of emergencies.

Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau Manager Sarah Russell said this marathon helps support the local economy.

“The half marathon brings people to the area,” she said. “That brings valuable tourism dollars to the area and helps support the businesses here.”

Winners will receive Grand Canyon and Tusayan affiliated prizes.

More information is available from the Chamber at https://grandcanyoncvb.org/

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State