Update: Fritsinger continues to lead in Williams City Council race

Nov. 4 Update: Craig Fritsinger now has 536 votes (52.5%) to Dawn Trapp's 484 votes (47.4) for the Williams City Council seat.

Original story:

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - As votes continue to roll in, it appears that Williams voters are leaning toward Craig Fritsinger for the open Williams City Council seat.

As of 10:40 p.m. Nov. 3, Fritsinger had received 52 percent of the vote while Dawn Trapp had 47.65 percent. Fritsinger had received 468 votes, while Trapp was at 426.

For the Board of Supervisors, Matt Ryan is leading for District 3 with 58.75 percent of the vote over Byron Peterson with 41.25 percent. Ryan has 7,748 votes to Peterson’s 5,439.

The Town of Tusayan looks to be passing its Home Rule proposition with 68 percent in favor. The proposal which provides the alternative expenditure limitation of the state-imposed expenditure limitation has received 105 votes in favor, compared to 49 against.

Coconino County election results can be found here:

https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/18/3

Federal, State and Legislative races can be found here:

https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/18/0