Recreational access at Lake Powell increases

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Ariz. – Beginning May 28, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is allowing access to select campgrounds, fee station, boat launch areas and restrooms.

What’s open



• The Lone Rock Beach Primitive Campground will be reopened at 10 a.m. for day use and overnight camping. Entrance and camping fees will be collected. The Lone Rock Beach Primitive Campground is located between Greenehaven, Arizona and Big Water, Utah.

• Fee stations throughout the recreation area will begin reopening and Automated Fee Machines will be reactivated parkwide. Fee booths have been modified with plastic shields and all manned transactions will be charge card only.

• Self-serve fee collection stations (also known as “iron rangers”) will begin to be deployed at dispersed areas. Cash payments will be accepted only at iron rangers.

• Digital Vehicle Entrance Passes will be available through Recreation.gov. We will accept these passes at all Entrance Stations, either through a printed-out version or through the phone. Pass holder identification will be checked, and dates verified. Go to Recreation.gov and type "Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Digital Pass."

The following spaces continue to be available:

• Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is open with continued access to the majority of the 1.25 million acres that comprise the park. Many opportunities remain available to enjoy the park, including hiking opportunities, shoreline fishing, beach access, human powered water recreation, and recreation on the Colorado River corridor.

• All boats may launch at the Lake Powell main launch ramps at Bullfrog, Wahweap, Halls Crossing and Stateline seven days a week and enjoy overnight use on the lake. Public rest rooms on those launch ramps are also open.

• On Lake Powell the following services are available: fuel docks; boat pumpouts; floating restrooms; and except for Hite, all fish cleaning stations.

• Some public restrooms are open seven days a week: Wahweap District’s Swim Beach, Bullfrog Picnic Area, Dangling Rope Marina and Halls Crossing Launch Ramp.

• The Stanton Creek Primitive Campground is open for overnight use (located near Bullfrog).

• The following day use areas: the Wahweap Overlook and the Chains area (both located near Page, Arizona); and Farley Canyon (located near Bullfrog, Utah).

• The following rest rooms are reopened seven days a week: Wahweap Picnic Area, Lees Ferry Launch Ramp, and Chains Day Use Area.

Glen Canyon’s concessioners have reopened the following:

• Hite (Ticaboo Investment Holdings) reopened access to the Hite RV and Campground and Outpost Store.

• Halls Crossing (Aramark): Halls Crossing RV Park and Campground, Marina Store and Village Store, Laundry and Showers.

• Bullfrog (Aramark): Defiance House Lodge and Gift Shop, Anasazi Restaurant, Boat Rentals, Boat and Go Store, Bullfrog Dock and Stock, Bullfrog RV park and campground.

• Wahweap (Aramark): Lodging, the Rainbow Room Restaurant, the Wind Café, Driftwood To Go/Drinks, Driftwood Pool and Escalante Pool at Lake Powell Resort, Dock and Stock, The Wahweap Grille with takeout and limited indoor seating, the Wahweap RV park and campground, and boat rentals.

What’s closed

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

• All boat ramps and most visitor services at Antelope Point Marina.

• The North Wash Day Use Area (located near Hite, Utah).

• The Lees Ferry Campground.

• Some concessions operations continue to be temporarily suspended. For more information please visit: Concessions operations

• Some park facilities and areas are temporarily closed. For more information, please visit: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount,” the park stated. “At Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.”

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.



Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

information provided by NPS