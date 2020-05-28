Grand Canyon National Park under Stage 2 fire restrictions
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Grand Canyon National Park implemented Stage 2 fire restrictions for the South Rim May 25. The restrictions are effective until further notice.
Because of increased fire danger, all wood burning and charcoal fires, including campfires, warming fires, and charcoal barbeques, are prohibited on the South Rim of the park. This includes all campgrounds and residential areas.
Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, lanterns, and heaters are allowed.
These restrictions were implemented in response to current and predicted weather and fuel conditions, as well as corresponding fire danger rating levels. The purpose is to reduce the risk of fire in order to promote public health and safety and to protect resources during this time. These restrictions will remain in effect until significant precipitation falls and fire danger levels subside.
The park has asked visitors to use extra caution while recreating on public lands when fire danger is increased and stated that firefighter and public safety remain the highest priority during wildfire season.
More information about fire restrictions on other public lands in Arizona and New Mexico is available at http://wildlandfire.az.gov.
Information provided by NPS
