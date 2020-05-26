‘Stars, Stripes and Smiles’: Williams Fourth of July parade applications accepted through June 19
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Applications for the 2020 Williams Fourth of July parade are now available.
This year’s theme is “Stars, Stripes and Smiles” and will be held July 4 at 6 p.m. along Historic Route 66 in Williams.
“Get your creative juices flowing and think Stars, Stripes and Smiles! Last year we had a record breaking 50 entries join in the fun,” said Sylvia Lopez, recreation manager for the city of Williams.
Deadline to enter the parade is June 19. Applications can be picked up at the Williams Visitor Center, Williams Recreation.
More information is available from Lopez at the Williams Recreation at (928) 635-1496 or slopez@williamsaz.gov
“We invite all families, businesses and community organizations to join in the fun of the parade this year,” Lopez said.
