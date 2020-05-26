OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, May 26
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

School board positions open in Williams, Parks

Originally Published: May 26, 2020 12:34 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Dr. Tommy Lewis, Coconino County Superintendent of Schools, invites residents to volunteer as school board members. School Governing Boards help shape policies that impact the education of children. Governing Board seats will be voted on during the General Election on November 3, 2020.

The following Coconino County school districts have Governing Board seats available:

• Flagstaff Unified School District (3 seats)

• Williams Unified School District (3 seats)

• Grand Canyon Unified School District (4 seats)

• Chevelon Butte School District (4 seats)

• Fredonia-Moccasin School District (3 seats)

• Page Unified School District (3 seats)

• Maine Consolidated School District (4 seats)

• Tuba City Unified School District (3 seats)

• Coconino Community College Districts (3 seats)

• Coconino Association for Vocations, Industry and Technology (CAVIAT)

• Northeast Arizona Technological Institute of Vocational Education (NATIVE) Tuba City.

Candidates must be registered voters in Arizona and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to Election Day, Nov. 3, Candidates may not be employed by the school district.

Nomination packets are available online at https://www.coconino.az.gov/2247/2020-School-Board- Elections. Completed nomination packets will be accepted June 6 through July 8, 2020.

More information or to request a packet by mail, contact Kandi Slack at (928) 679-8070 or kslack@coconino.az.gov.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Williams School Board seats open
School board info session June 25
County offices up in election
Two Williams School Board seats up for election
County offices up for election
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State