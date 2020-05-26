School board positions open in Williams, Parks
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Dr. Tommy Lewis, Coconino County Superintendent of Schools, invites residents to volunteer as school board members. School Governing Boards help shape policies that impact the education of children. Governing Board seats will be voted on during the General Election on November 3, 2020.
The following Coconino County school districts have Governing Board seats available:
• Flagstaff Unified School District (3 seats)
• Williams Unified School District (3 seats)
• Grand Canyon Unified School District (4 seats)
• Chevelon Butte School District (4 seats)
• Fredonia-Moccasin School District (3 seats)
• Page Unified School District (3 seats)
• Maine Consolidated School District (4 seats)
• Tuba City Unified School District (3 seats)
• Coconino Community College Districts (3 seats)
• Coconino Association for Vocations, Industry and Technology (CAVIAT)
• Northeast Arizona Technological Institute of Vocational Education (NATIVE) Tuba City.
Candidates must be registered voters in Arizona and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to Election Day, Nov. 3, Candidates may not be employed by the school district.
Nomination packets are available online at https://www.coconino.az.gov/2247/2020-School-Board- Elections. Completed nomination packets will be accepted June 6 through July 8, 2020.
More information or to request a packet by mail, contact Kandi Slack at (928) 679-8070 or kslack@coconino.az.gov.
