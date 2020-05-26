OFFERS
Coconino County Library offering educational video streaming service

Originally Published: May 26, 2020 1:24 p.m.

The Flagstaff City - Coconino County Public Library is conducting a month-long free trial of Kanopy for all Coconino County Library card holders.

Kanopy is a video streaming service for quality, thoughtful entertainment. Users can find movies, documentaries, foreign films, classic cinema, independent films and educational videos that inspire, enrich and entertain. Kanopy partners with public libraries to bring an ad-free experience that can be enjoyed on televisions, mobile phones, tablets and online.

Just as the library buys books to add to their collection for you to borrow, the library offers a variety of digital resources too - Kanopy is a new digital resource the library is investigating. The library covers all associated costs, allowing people to watch for free with no ads.

Anyone who is a library card holder, can start watching by signing up with a valid public library card number and PIN.

Getting started is easy at https://flagstaffaz.kanopy.com/

