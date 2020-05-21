Tusayan businesses open during Grand Canyon National Park’s limited opening May 22-25

TUSAYAN, Ariz. – On May 20, Grand Canyon National Park announced another limited reopening at the South Rim through the town of Tusayan.



The park will be open May 22-25 from 4-10 a.m.

According to The Grand Canyon Chamber & Visitor Center, better access can be expected this weekend however, there is still limited services within park boundaries.

Many local businesses in the town of Tusayan, located one-mile from the South Rim entrance station, will be open for business and offering lodging, dining and shopping options.



“Tusayan businesses are ready for you to come back. We are following CDC Guidelines and Governors Orders to create a safe and healthy experience for our residents and visitors” said Tusayan Mayor Craig Sanderson.



Tusayan has secured masks, gloves, no-touch thermometers, disinfectant, and hand sanitizer for all the Tusayan businesses. Each business has put in place COVID-19 safety measures for their staff and visitors.

Lodging options in Tusayan

There are five Tusayan hotels open, Grand Canyon Premier Best Western Squire Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Grand Canyon Plaza Hotel, Red Feather Lodge and 7 Mile Lodge.



Grand Canyon Camper Village which offers RV sites will also be open as well as Ten-X Campground.



Dining options in Tusayan

Tusayan restaurants are open, Plaza Bonita, McDonalds, Wendy’s, Grand Canyon Visitor Center IMAX Pizza Hut and the Tusayan General Store.



Tour options in Tusayan

Currently, tours are available at Papillon Helicopter, Maverick Helicopter, Westwind Airlines, Grand Canyon Airlines, Grand Canyon Jeep Tour & Safari (Kaibab Forest – Indian Painting) and skydiving with Paragon Skydive. The IMAX in Tusayan will also be open from 9 am – 8 pm with show times on the half hour.

Options within the park

Inside the park Market Plaza, El Tovar Patio and Bright Angel Bicycles are open.



The National Park Service will be requiring entrance fees this weekend. Park passes can be purchased online or at the Grand Canyon Chamber & Visitor Center, Grand Canyon Visitor Center IMAX or at Westwind Air Service.

NPS has created a social distancing soft opening. Access into the Park is from 4 – 10 a.m. Once inside you can stay for the day.

“If you want to get away for Memorial Day weekend come to Tusayan where you can spend the night, catch sunset, stare at the stars and get up early to see a Grand sunrise. Enjoy a meal out and take a tour. We want you to still social distance but with more trails open in Grand Canyon and multiple trails available in the Kaibab National Forest we think you can easily do it all,” said Laura Chastain, Grand Canyon Chamber General Manager.

The Grand Canyon Chamber & Visitor Center will be open limited hours 7 a.m. – noon to answer questions. More information is available at GrandCanyonCVB.org or (520) 329-1889.