Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, May 20
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Grand Canyon announces limited recreational access and entry

Grand Canyon National Park announced a limited opening May 22-25 for entry and recreational access. (Loretta McKenncy/WGCN)

Originally Published: May 20, 2020 2:57 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim will be open May 22-25 for limited entry and recreational access.

The south entrance gates will be open from 4-10 a.m. for visitors to enter the park. The entrance will close at 10 a.m. and visitors already inside the park can remain for day use access until sunset. Entrances fees should be paid at automated fee machines or by purchasing a pass in advance at third-party vendors or online.

Visitors are now allowed to make day hikes on inner canyon trails.

Market Plaza, Bright Angel Bicycles, El Tovar patio, and near hotels will offer limited food and beverage services. Bicycle and wheelchair rentals are available at Bright Angel Bicycles. The Rim Trail and Greenway Trail system located outside of the residential areas of Grand Canyon Village are open.

East Desert View Drive is open until Navajo Point, where vehicles can turnaround.

What’s closed?

The East entrance on the South Rim and the Desert View Watchtower area along with visitor centers, museums and shuttle buses as well as lodging, restaurants, campgrounds on the rim, camper services and trailer village remain closed. The Colorado River, North Rim and Tuweep area on the North Rim of the Canyon are also closed.

Backcountry permits

Existing backcountry permits for hikers camping overnight will be honored; however, no new overnight camping permits for the inner canyon will be issued. When hiking below the rim, a method to treat water should be included with gear. Check for park water station updates here: https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/trail-closures.htm.

While these areas are accessible for visitors, the park stated that a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited.

When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

As a reminder, visitors driving on U.S. Route 89 between Flagstaff or northern Arizona and Cameron will be travelling through the Navajo Nation, which requires face masks to be worn at public facilities and businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19. The South Rim's east entrance is accessed by driving on U.S. Route 89, and the entrance remains closed. Public health and operational updates for the Navajo Nation can be found on their website. Also, the neighboring Havasupai reservation remains closed for tourism, and details for operational updates can be found on their website.

Information provided by NPS

