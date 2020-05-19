Rowdy: Week of May 20
Originally Published: May 19, 2020 12:19 p.m.
Most Read
- Grand Canyon National Park looks to phased reopening as restrictions lift nationwide
- $10K reward offered to find potential Chino Valley homicide victims
- Man caught in Kingman after pursuit in stolen police Humvee
- Grand Canyon National Park begins phased reopening May 15
- County says plague has returned to Baderville area of Flagstaff
- Coconino County to Ducey: ‘One size does not fit all’
- Letter: Shame on you for not wearing a mask in public
- County testing blitz nets 413 tests
- Coconino Forest begins reopening campgrounds, recreation sites
- Navajo president urges National Park Service to keep Grand Canyon closed
- Glen Canyon National Recreation Area to begin opening recreation areas
- Filling a need: Grand Canyon Brewery and Distillery switches to hand sanitizer production
- Sheriff’s office responds to attempted abductions in Bellemont and Ash Fork
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- City of Williams announces furloughs, budget cuts
