Obituary: Roberto F. Ortiz
Roberto F. Ortiz, 90, passed away on May 10, 2020 in Williams, Arizona.
Roberto was born September 30, 1929, in Morelos, Zacatecas, Mexico to Jose’ and Maria (Flores) Ortiz. He lived in Williams, Arizona where he was a journeyman/welder and retired in 1991.
Roberto was a hard-working man who loved his family and especially enjoyed supervising his “to do” list activities. His special interests included boxing and fitness.
He is survived by his wife, Luz M. Ortiz, daughters, Maricella Dietrich and Lucy M. Adams, sons, Horacio Ortiz, Jamie Ortiz, Steve Ortiz and Martin Ortiz. He leaves behind 42 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Mr. Ortiz was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Robert Ortiz and Jose’ Ortiz and five brothers and three sisters.
No services are planned at this time. The family requests no flowers.
