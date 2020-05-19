Game and Fish accepting applications for 2020 fall hunts; deadline June 9

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting applications for 2020 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane.



To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.”

For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 26 of the “2020-21 Arizona Hunting Regulations” booklet. Printed booklets soon will be available at all department offices and license dealers statewide.

The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period - June 9.