Game and Fish accepting applications for 2020 fall hunts; deadline June 9
PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting applications for 2020 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane.
To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.”
For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 26 of the “2020-21 Arizona Hunting Regulations” booklet. Printed booklets soon will be available at all department offices and license dealers statewide.
The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period - June 9.
- Grand Canyon National Park looks to phased reopening as restrictions lift nationwide
- $10K reward offered to find potential Chino Valley homicide victims
- Man caught in Kingman after pursuit in stolen police Humvee
- Grand Canyon National Park begins phased reopening May 15
- County says plague has returned to Baderville area of Flagstaff
- Coconino County to Ducey: ‘One size does not fit all’
- Letter: Shame on you for not wearing a mask in public
- County testing blitz nets 413 tests
- Coconino Forest begins reopening campgrounds, recreation sites
- Navajo president urges National Park Service to keep Grand Canyon closed
- County says plague has returned to Baderville area of Flagstaff
- Grand Canyon National Park looks to phased reopening as restrictions lift nationwide
- $10K reward offered to find potential Chino Valley homicide victims
- Man caught in Kingman after pursuit in stolen police Humvee
- Glen Canyon National Recreation Area to begin opening recreation areas
- Filling a need: Grand Canyon Brewery and Distillery switches to hand sanitizer production
- Letter: Shame on you for not wearing a mask in public
- Sheriff’s office responds to attempted abductions in Bellemont and Ash Fork
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- City of Williams announces furloughs, budget cuts
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: