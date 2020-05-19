OFFERS
Wed, May 20
Fire Prevention Golf Tourney set for June 6

Williams volunteer firefighters Kevin Perkins, Don Mackay and Cameron Maebe enjoy a round of golf during the 2019 Williams Volunteer Fire Department Golf Tournament. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Loretta McKenney
Originally Published: May 19, 2020 12:19 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On June 6, Williams Volunteer Fire Department (WFD) will host its annual Fire Prevention Golf Tournament.

The tournament takes place at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams and boasts 18 holes of golf, a 50/50 raffle and lunch.

This year, raffle items include several Canyon Coolers and gift certificates.

Because of the current coronavirus pandemic, tournament organizers were uncertain if the tournament would take place.

“It is a harder year because of the virus going around, so donations and raffles are less than what it normally would be,” said organizer and WFD support member Jeff Pettit. “As of right now it’s a go. If there’s any changes we’ll contact them.”

This is one of the only fundraisers of the year for WFD. On average, the department raises around $5,000 at the tournament.

“It’s really the only fundraiser the fire department has,” Pettit said. “Every once in a while we’ll do the Big Buck contest, but really, this is the one we concentrate on. As long as we’re making money on it we’ll still do it.”

All proceeds raised at the tournament are used for fire prevention programs including smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors as well as local youth programs like Grad Night. This year the department is saluting graduates with a firework show May 22.

In April, WFD donated $1,000 to the Williams Senior Center for its Meals on Wheels program. The department also purchases school supplies, among other needs.

“All funding stays within the city,” Pettit said.

There are currently 18 4-man teams golfing. The tournament can host up to 28 teams.

Team or individual registrations are still being accepted.

Early buy-in, before May 24, is $280 per team or $70 per person. After May 24, the cost is $320 per team or $80 per person.

More information or to register contact Jeff Dent at (928) 814-1204 or Jeff Pettit at (928) 607-0869.

