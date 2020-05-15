Tusayan hotels, restaurants, shops open for business

TUSAYAN, Ariz. – On May 13, Grand Canyon National Park announced a limited reopening at the South Rim. While there are no services being offered within park boundaries, many local businesses in the town of Tusayan, located one mile from the entrance station, are open for business.

“If you are looking to get out of your house safely, we have some ideas,” said Laura Chastain, General Manager of the Grand Canyon Chamber & Visitor Bureau.



In preparation for the park’s opening, the town of Tusayan secured masks, gloves and no-touch thermometers for all the Tusayan businesses and each business has put in place COVID-19 safety measures for staff and visitors.



“Tusayan businesses are ready for you to come back. We are following CDC Guidelines and Governors Orders to create a safe and healthy experience for our residents and visitors” said Tusayan Mayor Craig Sanderson.



Currently, there are three Tusayan hotels open – Grand Canyon Premier Best Western Squire Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites and the Grand Canyon Plaza Hotel. Additionally, local restaurants are open, Plaza Bonita, McDonalds, Wendy’s, Grand Canyon Visitor Center IMAX Pizza Hut and the Tusayan General Store.



Tours are available at Papillon Helicopter, Grand Canyon Airlines, Grand Canyon Jeep Tour & Safari (Kaibab Forest – Indian Painting) and skydiving with Paragon Skydive.

The National Park Service has created a social distancing soft opening, starting May 15. The park is accessible from 6 – 10 am. Visitors can stay for the day, but access is only on Desert View Road with limited parking.



“This is more of a drive down the road with a really “grand” view, turn around and come back. If visitors want to spend the night somewhere other than home, stare at the stars, take a walk with different scenery, eat out and maybe take a tour they should come stay with us (in Tusayan),” Chastain said.

The Grand Canyon Chamber & Visitor Center will be open from 7 a.m. – noon to answer questions. More information is available at GrandCanyonCVB.org or (520) 329-1889.

Information provided by Grand Canyon Chamber & Visitor's Bureau