OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, May 14
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

State's highest court says Corporation commissioner cannot run for re-election

In a brief order May 13, the Arizona Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that Boyd Dunn, a Republican, did not submit sufficient valid signatures on his nominating papers and won't be on the ballot to get re-elected. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services file photo)

In a brief order May 13, the Arizona Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that Boyd Dunn, a Republican, did not submit sufficient valid signatures on his nominating papers and won't be on the ballot to get re-elected. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services file photo)

By Howard Fischer, for the Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 14, 2020 9:49 a.m.

Already have a digital account? Log in here
To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
4 WEEKS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Early voter turnout takes jump
Midterm elections favor Democrats in House; Republicans retain Senate
General Election: What’s on the ballot?
Arizona features 2 open House seats being eyed by Democrats
Donald Trump elected the 45th president of the United States
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State