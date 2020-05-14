OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, May 14
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Commercial firewood permits available for live juniper trees

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 14, 2020 9:37 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest will begin selling commercial firewood permits May 18 for six areas of live and dead juniper trees near Yeager Canyon that will provide approximately 10 cords of wood in each area.

Permits cost $50, are good until Dec. 13, and can only be purchased by calling (928) 526-0866 during the morning business hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The permit will be mailed to you after your purchase.

Each cutting area is about 4 to 7 acres, ensuring a minimum of 10 cords of wood available in each area. Specific cutting requirements are stated in the permit, which will be inspected upon completion or at the end of the firewood season. Each area must be completed and inspected before another permit may be purchased.

Detailed information, conditions, and a map will be provided with each permit. More information can also be found online on the Live Juniper Commercial Firewood Permits web page. For questions, please contact Jacob Dahlin at (928) 214-2424.

Firewood cutters should be aware chainsaws can throw sparks and ignite grasses and brush, so please take care when cutting firewood. Always carry a shovel and a fire extinguisher or water in case of a fire start.

Additionally, all chainsaws must be equipped with a stainless steel spark arrestor screen. Cutters need to ensure they are aware of the current fire restrictions by checking local Forest Service information.

Unless specified elsewhere in the permit or on its accompanying map, or identified as prohibited, motorized off-road travel is authorized to access and load firewood. Please exercise caution when driving off-road and avoid resource damage.

Information provided by Coconino National Forest

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Firewood permits available on Kaibab National Forest May 1
Coconino firewood permits on sale April 12
Kaibab National Forest to begin offering firewood permits May 1
Wood cutting permits available for Kaibab Forest
Ceremonial firewood permits available for Tusayan Ranger District
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State