Commercial firewood permits available for live juniper trees

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest will begin selling commercial firewood permits May 18 for six areas of live and dead juniper trees near Yeager Canyon that will provide approximately 10 cords of wood in each area.



Permits cost $50, are good until Dec. 13, and can only be purchased by calling (928) 526-0866 during the morning business hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The permit will be mailed to you after your purchase.

Each cutting area is about 4 to 7 acres, ensuring a minimum of 10 cords of wood available in each area. Specific cutting requirements are stated in the permit, which will be inspected upon completion or at the end of the firewood season. Each area must be completed and inspected before another permit may be purchased.

Detailed information, conditions, and a map will be provided with each permit. More information can also be found online on the Live Juniper Commercial Firewood Permits web page. For questions, please contact Jacob Dahlin at (928) 214-2424.

Firewood cutters should be aware chainsaws can throw sparks and ignite grasses and brush, so please take care when cutting firewood. Always carry a shovel and a fire extinguisher or water in case of a fire start.

Additionally, all chainsaws must be equipped with a stainless steel spark arrestor screen. Cutters need to ensure they are aware of the current fire restrictions by checking local Forest Service information.

Unless specified elsewhere in the permit or on its accompanying map, or identified as prohibited, motorized off-road travel is authorized to access and load firewood. Please exercise caution when driving off-road and avoid resource damage.

Information provided by Coconino National Forest