OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, May 15
Weather  54.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Coconino Forest begins reopening campgrounds, recreation sites

Lake Mary in Coconino National Forest. Many campgrounds and recreation sites are reopening in Coconino National Forest. (Photo/Brady Smith, USFS)

Lake Mary in Coconino National Forest. Many campgrounds and recreation sites are reopening in Coconino National Forest. (Photo/Brady Smith, USFS)

Originally Published: May 14, 2020 5:29 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz — After closing earlier this spring to stem the transmission of the coronavirus, Coconino National Forest will begin reopening some recreation sites May 14.

A campfire and charcoal ban is still in effect across the entire national forest, and forest managers are asking users to take extra care to clear out their trash.

“Dumping on the national forest destroys the beauty of the landscape and your natural forest heritage,” the forest said in a release. “Violations are punishable under the Code of Federal Regulations, with possible fines up to $5,000 and/or six months in jail. Additional State and Federal penalties may also be applicable.”

In the Flagstaff Ranger District, the following developed campgrounds are set to open May 20:

• Ashurst Lake Campground

• Canyon Vista Campground

• Forked Pine Campground (Ashurst Lake area)

• Lakeview Campground

• Pine Grove Campground

• Upper Lake Mary Narrows Boat Launch & Picnic Site. Note: Group ramadas and all charcoal grills will be closed, as well as the Upper Lake Mary sandy beach area.

Many recreation sites in the Red Rock Ranger District near Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon will reopen May 15.

The following will open May 15:

• Banjo Bill Picnic Site

• Bell Rock Pathway/Vista

• Bootlegger Picnic Site

• Cathedral Rock Trail

• Courthouse Butte Loop Trail/Vista

• Dry Creek Vista Trailhead and trails

• Encinoso Picnic Site

• Halfway Picnic Site

• Long Canyon Trailhead

• Mescal Trailhead and trails

Opening May 20

• Beaver Creek Picnic Site

• Call of the Canyon Picnic Site

• Cave Springs Campground

• Clear Creek Campground

• Crescent Moon Picnic Site

• Forked Pine Campground

• Grasshopper Point Swimming & Picnic Site

• Honanki Heritage Site

• Manzanita Campground

• Pine Flat Campground

• West Fork Trailhead and Trail

Palatki, V Bar V Heritage Site, and all Fossil Creek recreation sites are scheduled to reopen sometime in the latter half of June.

All of the developed campgrounds in the Mogollon Rim Ranger District remain closed at least through Memorial Day weekend. Boat ramps at Knoll Lake and Blue Ridge Reservoir remain open, but have limited space.

With the increase of dispersed camping and people visiting the forest, there has been an increase of trash left across Coconino National Forest. Each year, valuable personnel time and funds meant for important restoration and watershed protection projects are redirected to deal with trash, debris, feces, and junk left by campers and people recreating.

The current status of all recreation sites, trailheads, and developed campgrounds is listed in alphabetical order on the Coconino Recreation web page, which will be updated whenever a recreation site opens or closes.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Coconino National Forest closes campgrounds, recreation sites, visitor centers
Coconino Forest begins Stage 1 fire restrictions April 27
Flooding from storm runoff damages Coconino National Forest recreational sites
Finding your weekend retreat: White Horse Lake offers secluded getaway
Campground improvements celebrated<br>
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State