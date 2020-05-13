OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, May 14
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

$10K reward offered to find potential Chino Valley homicide victims

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the family of potential Chino Valley homicide victims David Batten and Elissa Landry, who were last seen alive April 19. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232, or visit yavapaisw.com. (YCSO/Courtesy)

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the family of potential Chino Valley homicide victims David Batten and Elissa Landry, who were last seen alive April 19. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232, or visit yavapaisw.com. (YCSO/Courtesy)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 13, 2020 3:51 p.m.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads law enforcement to the location of potential homicide victims David Batten and Elissa Landry, according to Chino Valley Police Department (CVPD).

CVPD and Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) continue to work to find Batten, 45, and Landry, 28, of Chino Valley, who were reported missing April 23. They were last seen April 19 with 24-year-old Mitchel Mincks, who was later arrested on an unrelated warrant in Waterloo, Iowa.

“We’re working very closely with the Chino Valley Police Department to locate to individuals, David Batten, and Elissa Landry. Law enforcement believes they are both victims of a homicide,” Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher said in a video released by Yavapai Silent Witness. “We also believe that these two victims were placed somewhere in the rural Yavapai County in the greater Chino Valley area. Please help us locate these victims.”

A May 2 CVPD media release reported that both Batten and Landry may be deceased.

“Thanks to a generous donation from the family, Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to $10,000 reward to find them. Please be out there looking, and if you have information, please contact us,” Director of Yavapai Silent Witness Chris Wilson said.

CVPD sent investigators to interview Mincks in Waterloo, but so far he has refused to cooperate with the investigation, police said.

BACKGROUND

According to CVPD, Batten and Landry may be dead after officers “located evidence at and away” from Batten’s residence in Chino Valley indicating Elissa and/or David were deceased.

On April 25 and 26, CVPD was assisted by YCSO with a ground and air search in the area of Highway 89 and Drake Road. The search turned up cell phones belonging to Landry and Batten, police said.

DESCRIPTION

• David Batten is 45 years old, 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 255 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. David goes by the name “Nick.”

• Elissa Landry is 28 years old, 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 155 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Elissa goes by the name “Ellie.”

• Elissa’s vehicle is a blue 2013 Subaru Forester with an Arizona Women Veterans plate WV1236.

CONTACT

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Batten or Landry can call Yavapai Silent Witness at (800) 932-3232, or visit yavapaisw.com.

“Help us, help Chino Valley, help the family find these two victims,” Mascher said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Missing people feared dead; investigation continues in Chino Valley
Endangered Chino Valley subjects missing as of April 24
Suspect sought in attempted murder in Ash Fork
Ash Fork man wanted for theft and eluding police
Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head on Perkinsville Road
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State