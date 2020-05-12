Williams Little League announces new opening day
Originally Published: May 12, 2020 4:55 p.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Little League continues to be on hold because of Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order.
Because of the order, Little League is tentatively setting Opening Day for May 30.
If the stay at home order is not lifted after May 15, Opening Day will more than likely be June 13.
Coaches will be contacting parents and players with practice information as soon as they are able.
Following the opening, the organization will hold a draft for T-Ball and Minors.
Most Read
- County says plague has returned to Baderville area of Flagstaff
- Glen Canyon National Recreation Area to begin opening recreation areas
- Sheriff’s office responds to attempted abductions in Bellemont and Ash Fork
- Gunfighter Canyon opens full retail gun store with custom gunsmith
- Letter: Shame on you for not wearing a mask in public
- Havasupai Tribe suspends tourism indefinitely
- Arizona governor allowing restaurants to reopen May 11
- City of Williams announces furloughs, budget cuts
- City asks business owners to flush water lines, fill out survey as Williams prepares for re-opening
- Semi fire brings I-40 to a standstill
- County says plague has returned to Baderville area of Flagstaff
- Glen Canyon National Recreation Area to begin opening recreation areas
- Northern Arizona Healthcare treating 38 COVID-19 patients, ICU at capacity
- Filling a need: Grand Canyon Brewery and Distillery switches to hand sanitizer production
- Letter: Shame on you for not wearing a mask in public
- Letter: Northern Arizona interstate looks like the county dump
- Sheriff’s office responds to attempted abductions in Bellemont and Ash Fork
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- City of Williams announces furloughs, budget cuts
- Arizona governor extends stay-home order, some biz to reopen
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: