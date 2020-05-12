OFFERS
Williams Little League announces new opening day

Williams Little Leaguers converged on Cureton Park April 28 for opening ceremonies.
Photo by Wendy Howell.

Williams Little Leaguers converged on Cureton Park April 28 for opening ceremonies.

Originally Published: May 12, 2020 4:55 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Little League continues to be on hold because of Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order.

Because of the order, Little League is tentatively setting Opening Day for May 30.

If the stay at home order is not lifted after May 15, Opening Day will more than likely be June 13.

Coaches will be contacting parents and players with practice information as soon as they are able.

Following the opening, the organization will hold a draft for T-Ball and Minors.

