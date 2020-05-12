Kaibab Forest advises Moonset Pit full, alternative waste site available

PARKS, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest will be temporarily closing the green waste disposal site at the Moonset Pit due to the pit being at maximum capacity for woody debris. An alternative site has been designated in the interim until fire crews can safely burn the existing debris allowing the pit to reopen.

The alternative green waste disposal site is the old dump site off forest road 900 north of Pittman Valley.

The alternate location will be staffed and open between the hours of 8 a.m to 2 p.m. on the following dates: May 24, June 6, June 20, July 11, July 25, Aug. 8, Aug. 22 and Sept. 5.

Users will only be allowed to access and discard natural materials and woody debris on these dates while staff is present.

No garbage, household trash, building materials, lumber or other items will be allowed. Materials should not be bagged.

Cinder harvesting operations will not be affected by the partial closing of Moonset Pit. Moonset pit will remain open to all users who possess a valid permit for collection with no time or date restrictions.

More information on the about the Moonset Pit is available from Williams Ranger District Office at (928) 635-5600.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest