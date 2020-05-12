OFFERS
County testing blitz nets 413 tests

Coconino County Health and Human Services is located in Flagstaff. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: May 12, 2020 4:14 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The second round of the Coconino County Testing Blitz collected 413 specimens for COVID-19 testing May 9.

Testing was conducted at the Coconino County Health and Human Services in Flagstaff. The County collected 287 test specimens on May 2, during the first weekend of the Testing Blitz.

“Our community has had an awesome response to the Testing Blitz,” said Coconino County Supervisor Liz Archuleta.

Specimens were immediately sent to laboratories for testing. Those who were tested will be notified of the results this week.

The Testing Blitz will continue May 16 at Coconino County Health and Human Services at 2625 N King Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to be tested during the blitz, no medical order is required. Walk-up and drive-in lanes will be available.

COVID-19 testing is also available Monday through Friday for any person who has a medical order or is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. Weekday testing is at Fort Tuthill County Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coconino County COVID-19 information is available at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at (928) 679-7300, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

