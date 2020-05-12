County testing blitz nets 413 tests
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The second round of the Coconino County Testing Blitz collected 413 specimens for COVID-19 testing May 9.
Testing was conducted at the Coconino County Health and Human Services in Flagstaff. The County collected 287 test specimens on May 2, during the first weekend of the Testing Blitz.
“Our community has had an awesome response to the Testing Blitz,” said Coconino County Supervisor Liz Archuleta.
Specimens were immediately sent to laboratories for testing. Those who were tested will be notified of the results this week.
The Testing Blitz will continue May 16 at Coconino County Health and Human Services at 2625 N King Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to be tested during the blitz, no medical order is required. Walk-up and drive-in lanes will be available.
COVID-19 testing is also available Monday through Friday for any person who has a medical order or is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. Weekday testing is at Fort Tuthill County Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Coconino County COVID-19 information is available at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at (928) 679-7300, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- County says plague has returned to Baderville area of Flagstaff
- Glen Canyon National Recreation Area to begin opening recreation areas
- Sheriff’s office responds to attempted abductions in Bellemont and Ash Fork
- Gunfighter Canyon opens full retail gun store with custom gunsmith
- Letter: Shame on you for not wearing a mask in public
- Havasupai Tribe suspends tourism indefinitely
- Arizona governor allowing restaurants to reopen May 11
- City of Williams announces furloughs, budget cuts
- City asks business owners to flush water lines, fill out survey as Williams prepares for re-opening
- Semi fire brings I-40 to a standstill
- County says plague has returned to Baderville area of Flagstaff
- Glen Canyon National Recreation Area to begin opening recreation areas
- Northern Arizona Healthcare treating 38 COVID-19 patients, ICU at capacity
- Filling a need: Grand Canyon Brewery and Distillery switches to hand sanitizer production
- Letter: Shame on you for not wearing a mask in public
- Letter: Northern Arizona interstate looks like the county dump
- Sheriff’s office responds to attempted abductions in Bellemont and Ash Fork
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- City of Williams announces furloughs, budget cuts
- Arizona governor extends stay-home order, some biz to reopen
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: