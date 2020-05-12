OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, May 13
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Community Calendar: week of May 13

Originally Published: May 12, 2020 4:13 p.m.

Fancy Mask competition deadline extended

The Fancy Mask competition sponsored by Kali Kaliche and The Williams-Grand Canyon News has extended the deadline through May 20. Those wishing to submit a picture of their fancy homemade mask can send photos to editorial@gmail.com for cash prizes. Winners will be announced in three categories: 5-8 years, 9-18 years and adults. Winners will be announced in the May 20 edition of Williams-Grand Canyon News. More information is available from Editor Loretta McKenney at (928) 635-4426 ext. 3609.

Class of 2021 Fundraiser

The Williams High School all class reunion, sponsored by the class of 1970 will be held Sept. 11-13. For more information email Cookie Dent at biscut014@gmail.com..

Lions Club to commemorate National Police Week and Police Memorial Day during wreath laying May 15

In honor of National Police Week (May 10-16) and May 15 being Police Memorial Day, the William's Lions Club is planning to place wreaths at Williams City Hall and the Williams Police Department. A wreath laying will also take place May 14 at 9 a.m. at Monument Park. The event is open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Calling all fancy mask competitors for cash prizes
Community calendar: Week of Oct. 23
Community calendar: week of March 27
Community calendar: Week of Oct. 30
Community calendar: week of March 18
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State