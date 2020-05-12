Community Calendar: week of May 13
Fancy Mask competition deadline extended
The Fancy Mask competition sponsored by Kali Kaliche and The Williams-Grand Canyon News has extended the deadline through May 20. Those wishing to submit a picture of their fancy homemade mask can send photos to editorial@gmail.com for cash prizes. Winners will be announced in three categories: 5-8 years, 9-18 years and adults. Winners will be announced in the May 20 edition of Williams-Grand Canyon News. More information is available from Editor Loretta McKenney at (928) 635-4426 ext. 3609.
Class of 2021 Fundraiser
The Williams High School all class reunion, sponsored by the class of 1970 will be held Sept. 11-13. For more information email Cookie Dent at biscut014@gmail.com..
Lions Club to commemorate National Police Week and Police Memorial Day during wreath laying May 15
In honor of National Police Week (May 10-16) and May 15 being Police Memorial Day, the William's Lions Club is planning to place wreaths at Williams City Hall and the Williams Police Department. A wreath laying will also take place May 14 at 9 a.m. at Monument Park. The event is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.
