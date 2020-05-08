Arizona regents to raise out-of-state, online tuition
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's three major public universities will not be raising in-state tuition as promised but out-of-state and online students will face small increases.
The Arizona Board of Regents met in a virtual meeting Thursday to set some tuition rates for Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University for the 2020-21 academic year as students cope with the tumult caused by the coronavirus pandeimc. Some hikes for online and out-of-state tuition were announced shortly after.
At ASU, out-of-state and online tuition and fees may go up as much as 5%. NAU, meanwhile, will also increase out-of-state tuition by no more than 5%. Online students will see costs go up by about 4.6%. The University of Arizona will raise tuition for all new College of Medicine students by 3%.
Board members have previously said they wouldn't consider raising in-state tuition rates for the upcoming academic year so ASU, UArizona and NAU remain accessible for students during tough economic times stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
