OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sat, May 09
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona regents to raise out-of-state, online tuition

Northern Arizona University (Photo/NAU)

Northern Arizona University (Photo/NAU)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 8, 2020 10:59 a.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's three major public universities will not be raising in-state tuition as promised but out-of-state and online students will face small increases.

The Arizona Board of Regents met in a virtual meeting Thursday to set some tuition rates for Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University for the 2020-21 academic year as students cope with the tumult caused by the coronavirus pandeimc. Some hikes for online and out-of-state tuition were announced shortly after.

At ASU, out-of-state and online tuition and fees may go up as much as 5%. NAU, meanwhile, will also increase out-of-state tuition by no more than 5%. Online students will see costs go up by about 4.6%. The University of Arizona will raise tuition for all new College of Medicine students by 3%.

Board members have previously said they wouldn't consider raising in-state tuition rates for the upcoming academic year so ASU, UArizona and NAU remain accessible for students during tough economic times stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Tuition increase may be first step in improving university<br>
Tuition increase may be first step in improving university<br>
Arizona governor declares emergency as virus cases hit 9
Yavapai College-Northern Arizona University partnership promotes tuition-free teacher certification program
Arizona universities plan to hold classes on campus in fall
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State