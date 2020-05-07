City asks business owners to flush water lines, fill out survey as Williams prepares for re-opening

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – As Arizona prepares to open select businesses, the city of Williams is asking business owners to prepare by flushing water lines, opening spigots and filling out an economic impact study being conducted by Northern Arizona University.

On May 4, Gov. Doug Ducey announced general retail stores as well as beauty salons, barbers, and cosmetologists could reopen May 8. He also announced that restaurants and coffee shops could reopen May 11, with some social distancing protocols in place.



“I would like to take the time to say “thank you” to everyone in the community for staying strong through what has been a difficult past two months,” said Williams City Manager Chase Waggoner in a letter to business owners. “Many of you have seen a reduction in your incomes, many of you have had to lay off employees, and some of you have shuttered your businesses. My heart goes out to all of you who can count spring of 2020 as one of the most difficult seasons of your life.”

In preparation for re-opening, the Williams Water Department is encouraging all business owners to thoroughly flush water lines and water heaters to eliminate any residue which may have collected over the past few weeks.

On May 7, the city flushed city fire hydrants in order to pull any impurities out of city water mains to provide cleaner, clearer drinking water.

“While this does reduce discoloration of our water in the long run, flowing the hydrants can stir up trace amounts of Manganese, a metallic element common in Northern Arizona’s water supply,” Waggoner said.



Water is tested frequently and is safe to drink. The act of flushing hydrants could cause many homes and businesses to experience brownish-orange (rust-colored) water. Homeowners and business owners are encouraged to flush water lines on May 7 or on the morning of May 8 to purge any trace amounts of Manganese from their systems.



Economic impact study

Additionally, Northern Arizona University (NAU) has partnered with several communities in Coconino County to send out a survey of area businesses to gauge the economic impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having in Williams and northern Arizona.

“If you see an email from NAU’s Alliance Bank Economic Policy Institute, it is a legitimate survey and will help local governments determine how to budget based on what has happened to our businesses over the past few weeks,” Waggoner said.

Individual survey submissions are kept confidential. Waggoner said the city will not have access to them, only the aggregate data collected for the community as a whole.

“The city of Williams is trying to maintain as much of a state of normalcy as possible, especially considering that we, too, are operating with fewer employees and less revenues than we had in January,” Waggoner said. “We’re trying our hardest to provide responsive public safety, reliable utilities, solid infrastructure, and quality recreational facilities for our citizens and our valued guests. As it looks like we are slowly returning to whatever the post-Coronavirus “new normal” will look like, I hope and pray that we – as a community – will see brighter days ahead."

More information about re-opening guidelines is available from the Office of the Governor at azgovernor.gov.