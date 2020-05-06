Coconino County Detention staff and one inmate test positive for COVID-19

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – On May 5, Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff reported that two Detention Officers and one inmate had positive COVID-19 tests.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified May 3 that one officer was confirmed positive for COVID-19. This officer developed signs and symptoms related to COVID-19 on April 29, and went home according to protocols. This officer was tested May 1 and has remained away from work since April 29. Also, on May 3, CCSO was notified another officer was confirmed positive for COVID-19. This officer was tested on April 29 and has remained away from work.

On May 4, CCSO reached out to the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department to begin the collaborative efforts to work on identifying individuals who would have had close contact with the officers and to also set up testing of all Detention Employees and those Sheriff’s Office employees that had regular business inside the Detention Facility. On May 5, CCSO began testing staff and stated it will continue to do so until everyone assigned or who regularly enters the facility has been tested. Simultaneously, HHS is working with the employees infected to create a timeline of close contact with other individuals including the inmates in the facility to work through the process of preventing or limiting the spread of the virus.



On May 5, CCSO received notification, that an inmate in custody has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This inmate was booked into the facility April 29, while being processed in the booking area, the individual complained of a cough, so the inmate was isolated and housed alone consistent with current protocols. This inmate had been isolated and signs and symptoms were monitored daily. The inmate was tested May 4 and has remained in isolation. Medical staff will continue to monitor the inmate’s health and provide the necessary treatment while the individual remains at the detention center.

As of two weeks ago, as recommended by the CDC, CCSO began a 14-day quarantine of all new arrested individuals booked into the Detention Facility. Those individuals will remain separated from the general population and closely monitored for any signs or symptoms related to COVID-19. If no symptoms are exhibited after the 14-day quarantine, then the individual will be placed in general population.



Also, as of May 5, CCSO average daily population has been reduced by over 50 percent with a current population of 235 inmates.

The Sheriff’s Office stated they are appreciative of the collaborative efforts by the local Law Enforcement Agencies, the Courts, the County Attorney’s office and the Detention Facility to help reduce the jail population of non-violent offenders which has significantly helped with the mitigation efforts to reduce the exposure of the COVID-19 virus in the Detention Facility.



As of May 5, these are the only confirmed COVID-19 positive Sheriff employees and inmates in the Flagstaff Facility.



Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff's Office