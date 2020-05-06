OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, May 08
Weather  63.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Coconino County Detention staff and one inmate test positive for COVID-19

Originally Published: May 6, 2020 11:53 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – On May 5, Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff reported that two Detention Officers and one inmate had positive COVID-19 tests.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified May 3 that one officer was confirmed positive for COVID-19. This officer developed signs and symptoms related to COVID-19 on April 29, and went home according to protocols. This officer was tested May 1 and has remained away from work since April 29. Also, on May 3, CCSO was notified another officer was confirmed positive for COVID-19. This officer was tested on April 29 and has remained away from work.

On May 4, CCSO reached out to the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department to begin the collaborative efforts to work on identifying individuals who would have had close contact with the officers and to also set up testing of all Detention Employees and those Sheriff’s Office employees that had regular business inside the Detention Facility. On May 5, CCSO began testing staff and stated it will continue to do so until everyone assigned or who regularly enters the facility has been tested. Simultaneously, HHS is working with the employees infected to create a timeline of close contact with other individuals including the inmates in the facility to work through the process of preventing or limiting the spread of the virus.

On May 5, CCSO received notification, that an inmate in custody has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This inmate was booked into the facility April 29, while being processed in the booking area, the individual complained of a cough, so the inmate was isolated and housed alone consistent with current protocols. This inmate had been isolated and signs and symptoms were monitored daily. The inmate was tested May 4 and has remained in isolation. Medical staff will continue to monitor the inmate’s health and provide the necessary treatment while the individual remains at the detention center.

As of two weeks ago, as recommended by the CDC, CCSO began a 14-day quarantine of all new arrested individuals booked into the Detention Facility. Those individuals will remain separated from the general population and closely monitored for any signs or symptoms related to COVID-19. If no symptoms are exhibited after the 14-day quarantine, then the individual will be placed in general population.

Also, as of May 5, CCSO average daily population has been reduced by over 50 percent with a current population of 235 inmates.

The Sheriff’s Office stated they are appreciative of the collaborative efforts by the local Law Enforcement Agencies, the Courts, the County Attorney’s office and the Detention Facility to help reduce the jail population of non-violent offenders which has significantly helped with the mitigation efforts to reduce the exposure of the COVID-19 virus in the Detention Facility.

As of May 5, these are the only confirmed COVID-19 positive Sheriff employees and inmates in the Flagstaff Facility.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff's Office

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Coconino County Jail suspends visitations, inmate programs
Coconino County reports first presumptive positive case of COVID-19
First COVID-19 death in Coconino County reported
Coconino County Detention Facility continues precautions to protect jail population
Arizona universities plan to hold classes on campus in fall
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State