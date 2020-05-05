Williams 911: week of May 6

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from April 24-May 4 —

• Officers took run a way report on Quarter Horse Road;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Rodeo Road;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Route 66;

• Officers responded to possible DUI driver leaving health care center, subject not found;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, very intoxicated female taken to Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) due to amount of alcohol consumed;

• Officers assisted DPS with car fire on I-40 and exit 165;

• Officers responded to Bearizona reference caller who stated social distancing wasn’t been followed, officers found no violations;

• Officers responded to ATV rollover accident on Garland Prairie, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) took report;

• Officers responded to local restaurant on Route 66 reference caller who stated people eating on patio, officer found no one eating on patio;

• Officers responded to Cuerton park reference call about someone screaming, nothing found at park;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66 at local business;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers responded to Airport Road reference to side by sides speeding with kids in vehicles;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Cataract Road;

• Officers responded to suicidal subject on Eleventh Street, subject transported to FMC by Lifeline for evaluation;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Plum and Railroad, cited and released;

• Officers arrested a male for driving revoked on Fourth Street and Railroad Avenue, cited and released, vehicle 30 day mandatory impound;

• Officers took criminal damage to vehicle report on Route 66;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Avenida De Deluces;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle at local hotel;

• Officers responded to run a way juvenile on Quarter Horse, subject found and returned home;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Humboldt Avenue;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Cedar;

• Officers responded to pit bull scaring citizens on Lewis;

• Officers responded to subject found sleeping in trash can on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject removed from area;

• Officers assisted Department of Child Services with the removal of three children from subjects staying at local hotel;

• Officers assisted in delivery of food for school district;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to speeders on Highland Meadows;

• Officers took delayed report of vehicle burglary that occurred at trail head at Clover Hill Ranger station;

• Officers recovered stolen truck that was reported last week;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Grant, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took road rage report on Rodeo Road;

• Officers assisted Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) with interview of gunshot victim, accidental shooting in Ash Fork;

• Officers took hit and run accident at Safeway;

• Officers after traffic stop on Edison and Cedar arrested a male for driving suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Officers took in found property on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted child services removed children from residence;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Park Way;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle at McDonalds;

• Officers responded to male burning pine needles on Golden Meadows, told to put out and get burn permit and he complied;

• Officers assisted DPS with semi-truck fire on I-40;

• Officers responded to domestic on Rodgers, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to male causing disturbance on Third Street, subject with mental issues handled on scene;

• Officers responded to stolen vehicle at local hotel, subject forgot where it was parked;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Second Street and Route 66;

• Officers dealt with transient at gift shop next to 76 station, subject used bathroom and moved on;

• Officers after traffic stop arrested a male from Nevada for possession of marijuana.

• Officers responded to a disturbance at Bearizona, intoxicated subjects trespassed from property.

• Officers responded to subjects playing on dam at Santa Fe, subjects fishing;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, transient with mental health issues removed from property;

• Officers assisted DPS with removal of debris from I-40;

• Officers responded to Bistro reference subjects eating on patio, owners advised of CDC guidelines and Governors order;

• Officers assisted with parade of family members for elderly subjects birthday on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to gunshots near Escalante and Rag Time ranch, nothing found in area;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers took in found property at local hotel;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at local RV park;

• Officers responded to boater using gas motor on Kaibab Lake;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Humboldt;

• Officers assisted Williams Fire Department with utility trailer fire on South Road;

• Officers responded to smoke on First Street and Grant Avenue;

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.