OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, May 06
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sheriff’s office responds to attempted abductions in Bellemont and Ash Fork

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

Originally Published: May 5, 2020 10:37 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Over the weekend, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to two reports of attempted child abductions in Bellemont and Ash Fork.

On May 2 around 6 p.m., an 11-year-old female in Bellemont reported that an unknown male grabbed her near Deer Springs and Greenfield. The girl said she screamed, the suspect let her go and she ran to her home and reported the incident. A Code Red was issued in the community and multiple first responder agencies responded to the area and conducted a search. The search was unsuccessful.

The victim described the suspect as a male with a dark complexion, who had long dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing a black shirt and left on foot. There was no vehicle description.

On May 3, around 2 p.m., a 15-year-old girl in the Kaibab Estates West area of Ash Fork said a man in a blue van offered her a ride, which she declined. After she declined, the man exited his vehicle, grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her into the vehicle. The girl fought back, striking the man in the face and ran to a nearby residence. A Code Red was issued in the community with multiple agencies responded. A search was conducted, but neither the suspect nor vehicle were located. The incident occurred near Hillside Drive and Rincon Drive.

The girl described the van as a blue minivan with a possible dent in one of the doors. The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, with short light-colored buzzed hair. He is slender and between 5-feet-10-inches and 6-feet in height.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information about either incident, anyone who may have seen people or vehicles matching the descriptions, or anyone who may have seen something suspicious, to call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (928) 774- 4523, option 1 or Coconino County Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Suspect sought in attempted murder in Ash Fork
Suspect located in Ash Fork attempted murder case
Ash Fork man arrested for shooting incident in Kaibab Estates West
UPDATE: Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
Silent Witness seeks leads in suspicious Ash Fork fire and assault
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State