Sheriff’s office responds to attempted abductions in Bellemont and Ash Fork

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Over the weekend, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to two reports of attempted child abductions in Bellemont and Ash Fork.

On May 2 around 6 p.m., an 11-year-old female in Bellemont reported that an unknown male grabbed her near Deer Springs and Greenfield. The girl said she screamed, the suspect let her go and she ran to her home and reported the incident. A Code Red was issued in the community and multiple first responder agencies responded to the area and conducted a search. The search was unsuccessful.

The victim described the suspect as a male with a dark complexion, who had long dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing a black shirt and left on foot. There was no vehicle description.

On May 3, around 2 p.m., a 15-year-old girl in the Kaibab Estates West area of Ash Fork said a man in a blue van offered her a ride, which she declined. After she declined, the man exited his vehicle, grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her into the vehicle. The girl fought back, striking the man in the face and ran to a nearby residence. A Code Red was issued in the community with multiple agencies responded. A search was conducted, but neither the suspect nor vehicle were located. The incident occurred near Hillside Drive and Rincon Drive.

The girl described the van as a blue minivan with a possible dent in one of the doors. The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, with short light-colored buzzed hair. He is slender and between 5-feet-10-inches and 6-feet in height.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information about either incident, anyone who may have seen people or vehicles matching the descriptions, or anyone who may have seen something suspicious, to call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (928) 774- 4523, option 1 or Coconino County Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.