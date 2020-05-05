OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, May 06
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Semi fire brings I-40 to a standstill

Williams Firefighter Ryan Thibault observes the scene of the fire April 30. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 5, 2020 1:05 p.m.

Firefighters with Williams Fire Department and Ash Fork Fire Department responded April 30 to a semi fire at milepost 163 on I-40 eastbound.

photo

Williams Firefighter Kevin Perkins checks for hotspots to prevent rekindling April 30. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

The semi was hauling grapefruit and was a complete loss. Traffic was delayed while the fire was extinguished. One lane was later re=opened as crews cleared the scene.

photo

The semi was hauling grapefruit when it caught fire. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

